People Keep Finding New, Creative Ways to Sneak Onto Planes Without a Ticket

You have to admit it—photographing another passenger's boarding pass while they weren't looking to sneak your way onto an airplane is some proper Agent 007 stuff.

Or at least, it would be—if you didn't get caught in the end. A 26-year-old man from Texas by the name of Wicliff Yves Fleurizard allegedly tried to finesse exactly this scenario, but he ended up getting apprehended before the Delta Air Lines flight took off from Salt Lake City on March 17.

According to police reports, the reason given for such high-risk behavior was that he just "needed to get home to see his family" in Austin, and that the Southwest flight he had tickets for was overbooked and rescheduled on a later flight.

While he may have successfully made it past the ticket check at the gate—though security cameras actually caught him in the alleged photo-snapping action—Fleurizard stood no chance once aboard the plane.

According to the official complaint filed, he first spent "a significant amount of time" in one of the plane's lavatories during boarding. After boarding was completed, he made his way to the lavatory in the back of the plane. Apparently, his strategy was to avoid sitting down until all other passengers found their seat. That way, he could then claim any seat that was left empty without question.

But luck was not on his side. Once Fleurizard waltzed out of the lavatory in the back, he was greeted by a flight attendant, who noticed that no empty seats were available on the flight. At this time, the plane was slowly taxiing down the runway.

When asked about his seat number, Fleurizard allegedly claimed that his seat was 21F. Yet, that seat was already taken by another passenger—and that's when the jig was up. Ultimately, Fleurizard reportedly proceeded to admit he didn't have a ticket, and the plane came back to the gate to officially deplane him. This time, he was greeted by law enforcement.

According to the report, Fleurizard admitted he made a mistake. Fleurizard is facing one count of stowing away on a vessel or aircraft and is currently being held at Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a federal detainer, police authorities told CNN.