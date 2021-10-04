Snickers Is Releasing a Cinnamon Bun Candy Bar

It is inconceivable that humanity hasn't already created every form of candy bar. There are Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kats, and Almond Joys. In short, the world has really come together to make sure sugar gets into our system.

The innovation and collaboration to create delicious candies have not yet ended. Snickers Cinnamon Bun has arrived. The cinnamon bun-inspired creation is similar to a classic Snickers bar. However, this one is layered with cinnamon bun flavored nougat, crunchy peanuts, and buttery caramel instead of its usual filling and wrapped in rich milk chocolate.

"We're excited to continue delivering better moments and more smiles through new innovations for our fans and aim to surprise them with delicious flavor experiences," said Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director Michelle Deignan in a press release. "Snickers Cinnamon Bun delivers a classic flavor that welcomes the fall season and offers a moment of comfort with a taste and texture only Snickers can provide."

The Snickers Cinnamon Bun bars will exclusively be available at Walmart in single servings and on Walmart.com in a 24-count box. They won't be around for long, though, so make sure to try the new candy bar before it disappears from shelves.