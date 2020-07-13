Get an Early Taste of Snickers' New Peanut Brownie Flavor Before Its Official Launch

Snickers always does it up with new flavor innovations. We've had an all nuts and caramel Xtreme bar, one packed with almonds, and those addictive peanut butter crispers. But now, the candy company has seemingly topped previous creations with its latest launch, the peanut brownie.

Mars Wrigley recently unveiled the Snickers bar-brownie hybrid, calling it the "brand's biggest innovation to date." And though we haven't had the pleasure of trying it for ourselves (yet!), from the looks of it, the company was spot on. The candy bar features Snickers' classic chocolate with a layer of caramel and a chewy peanut brownie filling.

"Snickers and brownies are two of America's favorite treats, and we know people love both for the deliciousness and comfort that they bring. So, what could be better than putting them together?" brand director Josh Olken said in a press release. "We’re excited to release our exclusive first batch of Snickers Peanut Brownie for our biggest fans to taste. It’s sure to be a delicious treat that brings the ultimate satisfaction."

While the Snickers peanut brownie isn't slated for arrival on store shelves until early 2021, Mars Wrigley knew we couldn't wait. Fans can get an exclusive taste of the new candy bar as part of the brand's limited first batch. To score yours, just navigate on over to the website and patiently wait for that countdown to hit zero (we've got two days and some change left on the clock). But you'll wanna be ready -- there's only 1,000 boxes up for grabs and they're shipping as soon as September.