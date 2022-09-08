Snickers Wants to Send You to the Super Bowl for Free

We're all guilty of making a "rookie mistake," and while some examples might be embarrassing enough to block out, Snickers will reward you for fessing up—with Super Bowl tickets, no less.

The Official Chocolate Bar Sponsor of the NFL is launching its Snickers Rookie Mistake of the Year program and rewarding fans for their most relatable moments. According to the candy maker itself, it's "not an error that occurs due to bad luck, but instead, a Snickers Rookie Mistake is a funny misstep caused when fans are not quite themselves."

Snickers is calling on fans to submit a video, photo, or written example of their own rookie mistake online beginning today. If yours is spotlighted throughout the season, you'll get signed merch and NFLshop.com gift cards—at the very least.