Snickers Wants to Send You to the Super Bowl for Free
The NFL's official chocolate bar sponsor just wants you to dish on your own "rookie mistakes."
We're all guilty of making a "rookie mistake," and while some examples might be embarrassing enough to block out, Snickers will reward you for fessing up—with Super Bowl tickets, no less.
The Official Chocolate Bar Sponsor of the NFL is launching its Snickers Rookie Mistake of the Year program and rewarding fans for their most relatable moments. According to the candy maker itself, it's "not an error that occurs due to bad luck, but instead, a Snickers Rookie Mistake is a funny misstep caused when fans are not quite themselves."
Snickers is calling on fans to submit a video, photo, or written example of their own rookie mistake online beginning today. If yours is spotlighted throughout the season, you'll get signed merch and NFLshop.com gift cards—at the very least.
"Mars is thrilled to inspire more moments of happiness and one-of-a-kind sports experiences for fans by bringing back the Snickers Rookie Mistake of the Year program this NFL season," Senior Marketing Director at Mars Wrigley Michelle Deignan said in a press release. "Left the stadium early to beat traffic and missed the most epic play of the game? Called in sick to your 5th annual family reunion, but uploaded a 'beach day' post with your friends on Instagram? Snickers offers a satisfying solution to Rookie Mistakes made both on and off the field in a way only a leading NFL partner like Snickers can deliver on."
At the season finish, a panel of NFL experts will pick their favorite rookie mistake and award the winner with two tickets to the Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. They'll even get to celebrate on the field after the game.
"I'm excited to partner with my friends at Snickers again to kick off the next season of the Snickers Rookie Mistake Of The Year program. Last year's entries were hilarious, but I know the fans have more they've been holding back," NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs added in the press release.