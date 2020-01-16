Snickers Made a Massive, 2 Ton Candy Bar and Set a New World Record

The world could always use more Snickers. The nougat, peanuts, and caramel, encased in chocolate is a classic that has pleased candy bar eaters for as long as we can remember. For its next feat, the candy behemoth revealed the world's largest chocolate nut bar on Thursday, a giant Snickers that weighs over two tons.
The massive candy bar is composed of more than 1,200lbs of caramel, peanuts, and nougat as well as 3,500lbs of chocolate. It's the equivalent of 41,000 regular sized Snickers bars combined and took over 600 people to create.
Birria + Ramen = Birriamen
“It’s a big year for the Snickers brand,” Josh Olken, brand director of Snickers, said in a statement. “We’re not only celebrating the 90th anniversary of the brand, but the Super Bowl will also mark ten years since the iconic 'Game' spot launched the award-winning ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ campaign. What better time than the Super Bowl to satisfy something on the biggest scale yet?”
Once the record-setting candy bar is consumed, it will be recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest chocolate nut bar in the world -- though Snickers has teased more big things to come for Super Bowl Sunday.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.