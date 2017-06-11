'SNL' Parodies Anti-Gay Bakeries with This Fake Movie Trailer

Same-sex couples can legally marry in all 50 states after last summer's historic Supreme Court ruling, but simply getting a wedding cake from their local bakery can sometimes be a whole other legal issue, as evidences by cases in which bakers have cited their religious beliefs to refuse service to LGBT people. And now, Saturday Night Live has created a hilarious parody movie trailer skewering those anti-gay businesses and discriminatory "religious freedom" laws like the one recently approved in Mississippi.
As seen in the video above, the spoof film follows what's billed as the inspirational story of a Christian baker named Beth (Vanessa Bayer) who becomes a champion against an oppressive "gay agenda" of the "liberal elites" when she refuses to bake a cake for a same-sex couple, and ultimately, sets off on a courageous journey to prove that God is not only straight, but in fact, "a boob man." The film itself is titled, "God Is a Boob Man," and just like “The Day Beyoncé Turned Black" trailer SNL made back in February, this one perfectly makes fun of another timely and politically charged issue.
And just like the Beyoncé trailer, it shows how real life is almost more ridiculous than the parody.
