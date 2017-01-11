This 'SNL' Sketch Tackles One of the Biggest Mysteries from 'Stranger Things'

If you spent an entire weekend geeking out over Stranger Things this summer, then chances are you have plenty of unanswered questions about the show's many lingering mysteries. And while you likely won't find out about the origins of the Upside Down, for example, until season two drops next year, a new Saturday Night Live parody sketch pokes some rather pointed fun at one of your biggest questions: what the hell happened to Lucas Sinclair's family?

The sketch begins with Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, admitting to the "little oversight" of omitting the character's family -- well, besides that super brief appearance during a funeral scene. But it turns out Lucas' parents (played by Leslie Jones and Kenan Thomspson) have actually been trying to find him for days and they are not happy about it. Although Lucas (Sasheer Zamata), Dustin (Lin-Manuel Miranda), and Mike (Kyle Mooney) attempt to explain the danger they all face from the Upside Down and the Demogorgon, the adults only become increasingly suspicious.