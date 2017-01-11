SNL's 'Hunt for Hil' Investigates Mysterious Hillary Clinton Sightings in the Woods

In the weeks since the election, a cottage industry has emerged of people documenting their surprise encounters with Hillary Clinton via selfies while out walking in the woods near her Chappaqua, New York home. So, naturally, Saturday Night Live has taken the string of surprise Hillary sightings and created the Bigfoot-inspired mystery show sketch we probably should have seen coming: "The Hunt for Hil."

Two reality TV paranormal/legendary monster investigators, Rafe DeGraw and Cooper Dixon, travel to Westchester County and launch an intense search for what they say is "the most elusive legend of all: Hillary Rodham Clinton." The duo start by meeting with a local resident who provides video of a recent Hillary (played by Kate McKinnon) encounter in which she's seen fleeing into the woods. The footage proves to be the lead they need to set out into the woods in hopes they can "find her, trap her, and thank her." Watch as they attempt to lure Clinton with a clever trap and even consult a "forest shaman" (Kenan Thompson) for information on her whereabouts in the area.