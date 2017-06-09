Hilarious 'SNL' Sketch Puts Peter Dinklage and Leslie Jones on 'Naked and Afraid'

Although his character, Tyrion Lannister, is certainly no stranger to insane survival situations and plenty of nudity on Game of Thrones, Peter Dinklage probably wasn't prepared for spending 21 days in the wilderness, completely naked, with Saturday Night Live's Leslie Jones. But that's exactly the premise of a hilarious sketch spoofing the Discovery Channel show, Naked and Afraid, on last night's SNL, hosted by Dinklage.
In the sketch (video above), or "Naked & Afraid: Celebrity Edition," Dinklage discovers he's been paired with Jones for the challenge when the comedian jumps out of an Uber already naked and says, "Woo! The cool breeze feel good on my ass, man!"
While the two appear to get along fairly well at first, tensions flare after Jones repeatedly refers to Dinklage as Tyrion and later reveals she packed a bottle of hot sauce as her one allotted survival tool (he brought a fire starting kit). As you can imagine, some pretty weird stuff happens throughout their three-week adventure, including intense spooning for body warmth at night and Jones' several attempts to sprinkle hot sauce on Dinklage and eat him...
Obviously, we're not going to spoil what happens in the end, so you'll have to watch the clip for yourself.
