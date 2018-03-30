Will Ferrell Returns to 'SNL' to Remind You What George W. Bush Was Like

When it was announced that Will Ferrell would be hosting this weekend's Saturday Night Live, it seemed safe to say we'd be seeing some of his George W. -- as in, "Wassssssup?" -- Bush. Sure, the guy's no longer president, and he's been very busy getting his online MFA in oil painting from the University of Pheonix, but our poncho-lovin' Dubya is still kind of relevant, right? Apparently, people really miss him.
Well. Ferrell revived his famous impression to remind viewers that although waking up and reading the news in today's world can sometimes feel the same as being trapped in a scarier version of Groundhog Day, things were still bad before they were very bad. "Donnie Q. Trump came in and suddenly I'm lookin' pretty sweet by comparison. At this rate, I might even end up on Mount Rushmore, right next to Washington, Lincoln, and I wanna say, uh, Kensington," Ferrell's Bush said, before discussing the stock market, comparing heartless vice presidents, and singing a little song with old pal Condoleezza Rice (Leslie Jones). "Don't forget we're still in two different wars that I started -- hey, what has two thumbs and created ISIS? This guy."
Hmmmm, yeah, maybe he should stay in that basement! Nice of Ferrell to bring the American public back to earth.
