Snoop Dogg Launched His Own Wine Label & Bottles Are Only $12

We all know Snoop Dogg for his loyalty to gin and juice, blunts, and his on-air sidekick Martha Stewart, but unbeknownst to most, he's also quite the wine connoisseur. So much so that the iconic rapper and media personality has teamed up with 19 Crimes to create his very own bottle, the Snoop Cali Red.

The $12 bottle, which features a combo of petite syrah, zinfandel, and a splash of merlot, launched earlier this summer as the Australian-based winery's premiere California vino. And while the move might seem like a departure from Snoop Dogg's typical brand, the rapper himself says it's simply not.

"The wine community is just about as good as the cannabis community," he told CNN Travel on Wednesday. "Because it is always great conversation, peace and good food. It is very social at the end of the day."

But for Snoop, the decision to turn his personal passion for wine into an actual business venture had a lot to do with 19 Crimes itself.