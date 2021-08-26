3-Foot-Tall Snoop Dogg Bobbleheads Are Being Stolen

Snoop Dogg is an obvious choice to represent Corona beer. The relaxed, cool, and timeless star has an inimitable chill that's perfect for repping the right brand. In fact, Corona was so pleased with the West Coast rapper as a spokesperson that they commissioned three-foot-tall bobbleheads of him to place in various stores in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the beer is sold.

The bobbleheads really are a sight to behold. Snoop Dogg is dressed in a tracksuit emblazoned with the Corona logo, and he’s holding a beer while a six-pack rests between his Adidas slides. As far as product advertising goes, it’s really fun. Someone, or perhaps multiple people, thought it was such a fun concept that they decided they needed it for themselves. According to CBS Local, three of the large bobbleheads have been stolen from the Philadelphia area stores since July 22.