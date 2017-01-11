News

Snoop Dogg Painted Martha Stewart a Glorious Picture

Snoop Dogg is growing wiser, older and a bit more wholesome in his age. He’s pals with Martha Stewart, having appeared on her show to make mashed potatoes and "green" brownies before, and now, the rapper painted Stewart a picture to showcase his affection.

Stewart tweeted the excellent portrait of a dog -- or bear, or whatever it is -- expressing all that glee and joy that comes with surprise gifts from the Dogg-father.
 

Stewart legitimately loves Snoop, whom she called a “cook, baker and candlestick maker” earlier this year. And Snoop loves Martha -- hence the painting. The duo’s forthcoming cooking show, which is slated to premiere this fall on VH1, is going to be the weirdest thing on television.

