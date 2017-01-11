They've gotten high together. They've made music together. They've done Amsterdam together. When asked in 2015 about his friendship with Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg described it as "love at first sight."

And now, this past Christmas, Snoop showed that love with one of the best Christmas gifts a fellow stoner could ask for: an ugly Christmas sweater with the the words "Smoke Weed Every Day" proudly emblazoned on it.

Nelson thanked Snoop for the gift on Twitter. Just look at this beautiful thing.