Snoop Dogg Is Releasing His Own Cereal Called Snoop Loopz

Snoop Dogg is a multi-multi-hyphenate—rapper, artist, businessman, creator, winemaker, and now you can add cereal crafter to the list. Master P announced the cereal, called Snoop Loopz, on Instagram on August 17.

"We're taking over the breakfast game. When we say more marshmallows we mean, you won't have to go on a treasure hunt looking for marshmallows in Snoop Loopz," Master P wrote. "We got the hook up! Our cereal is gluten-free. Also, look out for the new Honey Oat flavor coming soon!"

Snoop Loopz is produced by Broadus Foods, Snoop's family-owned food product company. According to its website, it's also "a movement to making a difference in the lives of families and communities."

"We stand for integrity, hard work and giving back. We strive to provide foods that are deliciously made with the highest quality," the statement on the site to continues. "Broadus Foods was founded to continue Mama Snoop's legacy of her generous love and passion for feeding families in our communities."

Snoop Loopz will be in grocery stores sometime soon, though an official release date has yet to be announced.