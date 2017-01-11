The Snooze Button Isn't Doing What You Think It Is

Your alarm clock, in many ways, should be training your body how to react. Like Pavlov's dog, your body should be conditioned to respond appropriately to the stimulus of the alarm clock. But the snooze button is a mixed message. It's not only screwing up how your body is trained to react, going back to sleep isn't doing you any good. You don't reach a state of restorative sleep and instead of starting the process of waking up, your body is beginning the process of falling back asleep, which is counterproductive for your day and can result in sleep inertia.

If you stick with just waking up without the snooze button, eventually the struggle lessens and your body starts to react to the alarm the way you want it to. If that's a struggle to start, try these tips for breaking your snooze button addiction. Or maybe you need an alarm clock that wakes you with an orgasm. Your choice.