It Freaking Snowed in the Sahara for the First Time in 37 Years and the Photos Are Beautiful

The Sahara might bring to mind beautiful images, but it certainly doesn't make you think of snow. There's a good reason for that. It hasn't snowed in Africa's largest desert in 37 years.

Well, it happened on Dec. 19 and NASA Landsat 7 satellite captured the fleeting moment when snow dusted the Sahara. The satellite images come from an area in the northern part of the desert along the Moroccan-Algerian border and the Algerian city of Ain Safra, known as the gateway to the Sahara.

Snowfall here may be uncommon, but historical data shows that the temperature frequently hits the 30s in December and January, according to Snopes. That's cold enough to allow for snow, even if it's exceedingly rare.