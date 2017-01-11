This Maniac Skied Behind a Car Over Snowy Streets

The YouTube user M Newman must have caught a glimpse and chased down the wintery Henry Winkler because he has uploaded a video of the daredevil's trek. Newman followed the journey in his car, cheering for a crash, which mercifully never arrives. Though, the skier tests how much he can do, going outside the "wake," up onto the curb, and he even takes a stab and jumping off the curb.

Watch the amazing trip above and then definitely don't try this in your town, but also... No. Never mind. Don't do it.

h/t Mashable

