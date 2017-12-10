Watch the Insane Blizzard at Today's Bills vs. Colts Game

Buffalo got some snow today. That's not unusual, sure, but at the Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts game at Buffalo's New Era Field, it was practically apocalyptic. Commentators couldn't see the other end of the stadium, let alone the yard lines. Fans had to dig their seats out of the snow. Kicking meant clearing powder by hand.
This was a brutal experience in the stadium (and pretty strange on television because you could hardly see a thing), but watching it through Twitter was amazing. Here are some choice examples.
The game was barely underway when the stadium had to send out snowblowers in an attempt to make any of the lines on the field visible.
Remaining in the stands through this was either an act of total devotion, masochism, or both.
For the players on the field, visibility was low, drifts of snow followed them everywhere, and the winds made kicking... difficult.
After the Bills finally clinched an OT victory of 13 to 7, they celebrated with snow angels.
Finally, here's this:
