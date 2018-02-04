Travel

This Vending Machine Sells 'Real Minnesota Snowballs' for $1

By Published On 02/04/2018 By Published On 02/04/2018

Trending

related

What Does Bud Light's 'Dilly Dilly' Commercial Mean?

related

'Dilly Dilly' Has Even Infiltrated the New York Stock Exchange

related

PyeongChang Will Boast the Most Condoms of Any Winter Olympics Ever

related

Why Are Philadelphia Eagles Fans Wearing Dog Masks?

If you're feeling insecure about your ability to make perfectly spherical snowballs, boy, do we have some great news for you: The world's first snowball vending machine is now operational.

Invented by Minnesota ad agency Space150, simply insert a dollar and you'll receive a perfect sphere of snow to be used at your discretion. Located in Minneapolis' North Loop, the vending machine reads, "Hand-packed by real Minnesotans. Take one home. Throw it at a friend.” and is ready to take your money for something that literally falls from the sky.

Granted, proceeds from the "Real Minnesota snowballs" go to the local nonprofit Wilderness Inquiry, and they come in a nice package marked with the date they were handcrafted. 

First customer!

A post shared by Real Minnesota Snowballs (@realmnsnowballs)

Snowball-makers covered their bare hands in wax while packing the snowballs and then let them sit in a shed for in 24 to 48 hours to dry before canning and dating them.

“Mittens can’t get the consistency you need,” Nick Nelson, a Space150 employee, told the Minneapolis' StarTribune. “It’s just quality control and pride in your work.” If you're in town for the Super Bowl, just swing by 212 3rd Avenue N in Minneapolis to grab one. They're hoping they'll appeal as a fun souvenir for those coming to town. 

“You get sand in a bag in Hawaii or moss in Ireland,” Nelson told the StarTribune. “Here, it’s snow.” 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist who looks forward to the sandcastle vending machine. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @james_chrisman2.

Stuff You'll Like