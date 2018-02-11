Entertainment

Olympic Snowboarding Coach Is Casually Knitting Through Tense Moments

It's not just athletes who feel the tension during Olympic competition. Coaches, family, and friends feel anxiety as well as they watch loved ones attempt to reach the peak of their sport. Just look at Aly Raisman's parents during the Summer Olympics. 

Somehow, Antti Koskinen, a Finnish snowboarding coach, is about as calm as a person could be when his athletes are preparing for competition. Over the weekend, as Roope Tonteri was waiting for a run, Koskinen calmly working on a knitting project at the top of the slopes and people were perplexed about how chill he was. 

It's strange, but if you feel like you've somehow seen this before, you might have. At the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, Koskinen was doing the same thing in an attempt to keep himself and his team calm. 

The Finnish Olympic Team confirmed on social media that he's once again knitting a project at the center of the Games. In 2014, Koskinen told Yahoo Sports that he liked to knit in an effort to "keep things light" for his athletes. The last go-round, Koskinen was working on a scarf to give to his nation's 2016 Olympic athletes, according to the Wall Street Journal.
 

Dustin Nelson

