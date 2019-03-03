Snowbound Man Survives for 5 Days on Taco Bell Hot Sauce Packets

It's hard to know how you'll act when put in an extreme situation that pushes you to the limits of your resourcefulness and patience. But it's easy to know you'd act if you had Taco Bell hot sauce and were in that same situation.
Just ask this Oregon man who found himself snowbound in his car on a rural road for five days. He'd fallen asleep the night before and found when he awoke that snow had trapped him and his dog. He tried to walk to safety but was unable to. So to survive, he started his car at intervals and ate Taco Bell hot sauce packets, the Oregonian reports.
Top 10 Best Drinking Cities in America Right Now
His name is Jeremy Taylor, and he'd been traveling along the service road on Sunday, but found himself stuck in his Toyota 4Runner as the snowstorm progressed. By Thursday, the local sheriff's office released a missing person report and in a Facebook post explained that he'd been last seen getting gas in Sunriver, Oregon and was known to off-road in the area. Finally, Taylor was found on Friday afternoon by a snowmobiler. Taylor and his dog Ally were saved and were unharmed, but hungry.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Taylor said, "Thank you everyone, I'm safe my Ally dog is safe. I really appreciate all the help. Got lucky, lets never do that again. I'll be in touch with everyone soon."
He also responded to one of the comments with, "taco bell fire sauce saves lives."
h/t Oregonian, Buzzfeed News
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.