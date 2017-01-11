The Government Spies on Your Cell Phone When You're On a Plane

You might feel that using an airline’s in-flight wifi network is a comfortable luxury, but government agencies can use it to surveil your whereabouts, effectively rendering you a sitting-duck for spies as you travel the airways.

According to a new report from French newspaper Le Monde, American and British intelligence agencies have been tracking phone-use on different airlines since 2005, in an alarming trend that’s only set to increase as in-flight wifi becomes an even more common amenity. The revelations, supplied by National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden, point to a program called “Thieving Magpie,” orchestrated by Great Britain’s GCHQ, which enables government sleepers to pinpoint your location anytime your phone is turned on above 10,000 feet.