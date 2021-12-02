A Snowstorm Trapped Dozens of People in an Ikea Overnight

In what seems like the perfect setup for a wholesome holiday movie, six shoppers and two dozen employees in a Denmark Ikea were trapped inside the store overnight during a particularly fierce snowstorm. Those inside the Ikea in Aalborg, Denmark, found themselves unable to leave at closing on December 1 after 12 inches of snow fell.

Of course, there are worse places to be stranded overnight. To wait out the storm, the customers and employees found their way over to the showroom beds to settle in for the night. Adding to the cinematic experience of it all, Sky News reported that the snowed-in stragglers spent the night eating Ikea snacks and watching television together. While it was probably stressful at the time, spending a night inside of an Ikea to test out all the showroom furniture and eat meatballs sounds like an AirBnB experience many would pay for.

“We slept in the furniture exhibitions and our showroom on the first floor, where we have beds, mattresses, and sofa beds,” store manager Peter Elmose told the Danish paper Ekstra Bladet.

Even sweeter? The Associated Press reported that the stranded Ikea shoppers and employers invited people trapped at the toy store next door to come over and share the many amenities the department store had.

“It’s much better than sleeping in one’s car. It has been nice and warm and we are just happy that they would let us in,” toy shop employee Michelle Barrett said in an interview. “We just laughed at the situation, because we will probably not experience it again.”