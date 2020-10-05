Snyder's New Pretzel Packs Have a Built-In Beer Keg for Oktoberfest

There's something to be said about a great food and drink pairing. Wine and cheese, tacos and tequila, oysters and Champagne -- they're just better together. Now, snack brand Snyder's of Hanover is making it easier than ever to get your hands (and taste buds) on another great culinary kinship with its all-in-one beer keg and pretzel pack.

In honor of Oktoberfest, Snyder's has created a pretty simple way for fans to celebrate from home -- since those beer hall and Berlin trips are likely out of the question. Beginning October 7 at 2pm EST, you can hit up the website, or Captain Lawrence's IRL taproom in Elmsford, New York, to snag the pretzel keg for yourself.

"Snyder’s of Hanover is a brand with a rich heritage, steeped in old-world tradition. This year, it was important for us to bring the spirit of Oktoberfest to consumers in a different way," vice president of marketing Betsy Morreale for parent company Campbell Snacks said in a statement. "In partnership with Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., we reimagined the classic Oktoberfest pairing: beer and pretzels. Our deliciously crunchy, slow baked pretzel rods and the refreshing Marzen Style Oktoberfest Lager from Captain Lawrence BrewingCo. create the perfect Oktoberfest flavor combination to enjoy with friends and family at-home this season."