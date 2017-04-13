News

This Coffee Table is Also a Bluetooth Connected Beer Fridge

04/13/2017

It’s 2017, and innovation cuts into literally every aspect of your life, even lazy afternoons spent swilling beer on your couch. The Sobro, a coffee table replete with a beer fridge, USB charging ports, bluetooth connectivity, touch control interface, and many other extravagant features, will guarantee you stay sedentary and content every day of the week. It’s a bro-nafide coffee table revolution.

The makers of this lavish product are marketing it to those who live a “digital lifestyle.” But upon closer examination, it caters more obviously to people who enjoy drinking beer and watching a rousing game of sports ball. Think about it: It's called the "So-bro." Unsurprisingly, the Sobro has surpassed its goal on Indiegogo quite easily, garnering 1828% of its $50,000 target. That's just a few dollars shy of $1 million. 

Check out the table in all of its interconnected, sudsy glory. The fridge offers temperature control features that you can adjust to ensure maximum chill. 

Sobro/Indiegogo

While it might not be cheap -- the full retail price of the Sobro when it hits the market in September will be $1,500 -- Indiegogo backers can expect a range of discounts if they contribute early. 

With that morsel of knowledge, you'll surely be at the forefront of chill-tech in no time, bro. 

[h/t Liquor.com]

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.

