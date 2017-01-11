Here's Why You're Seeing Black Boxes as Social Media Profile Photos

As the reality of a Donald Trump presidency continues to sink in for millions of people all across the country, many Americans are turning to various forms of protest on the streets of major cities and on social media to express their displeasure with the stunning election results. But along with the emotional essay-length rants, hot takes, and heated arguments flooding your timelines, you may have noticed a growing number of your friends who have completely blacked out their profile pictures, too.

According to a report by USA Today, people are changing their profile and background photos on Twitter specifically to protest now President-elect Donald Trump. It all started in the hours after Trump claimed victory on Wednesday, when #TwitterBlackout started trending on Twitter nationwide. Since then, countless users have blackened out their profiles as part of the protest, and have posted similar black images on Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms.