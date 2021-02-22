17 Soft Cheese Products Recalled After a Multi-State Listeria Outbreak

New Jersey dairy manufacturer El Abuelito Cheese has recalled 17 of its soft cheeses while the FDA, CDC, and local health authorities investigate a listeria outbreak that officials said is linked to the products.

The recalled cheeses were distributed in at least seven states under three brand names. If you've recently purchased soft cheese in Connecticut, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, or Virginia, you should check your fridge.

Any queso frescos from the El Abuelito, Rio Grande, or Rio Lindo brands with a "sell by" date through March 28, 2021 should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can find the full list of the affected soft cheeses on the FDA's website.

Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, fatigue, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. People generally start feeling ill one to four weeks after eating the contaminated food, but it's possible for symptoms to arrive immediately or as late as 70 days after exposure.

If you think you've been infected, call your doctor to discuss next steps. Consumers with questions about the recall may contact El Abuelito directly at 973-345-3503. The line is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm EST, and Saturday from 8 am to noon EST.