Here's How to Livestream the Total Solar Eclipse

America's first total solar eclipse eclipse since 1979 is almost here. The stunning natural phenomenon will be partially visible across the United States on Monday, August 21, and the lines to the best locations to watch it are already insane. The event promises to be spectacular, and if you plan on watching it live (and you should, says Neil deGrasse Tyson), you'll need special glasses or homemade hacks. Fortunately, there are more livestreaming options for this eclipse than you can shake a stick at, which is why we've laid out some of the best options below.
Even if you plan on watching the historic event outside with those special glasses, you should check these out anyway. The total solar eclipse will only be visible across a 70-mile-wide band stretching from Oregon to South Carolina called "the path of totality," where the moon will totally obscure the sun for a few brief, dark minutes. Everywhere else will get only a partial solar eclipse. Given that most of us cannot take off work and pay insane prices to travel and camp there, these livestreaming options should prove helpful:
NASA's official livestream
Let's be clear on this: For NASA, a total solar eclipse is bigger than the World Cup, bigger than the Olympics, and way bigger than the Super Bowl. Events like this and their scientifically grounded broadcast of the masses are kind of NASA's raison d'être, as they should be. Appropriately, NASA has rolled out a comprehensive suite of resources, ways to watch, and a streaming hub with live coverage running from 12pm-4pm EST at nasa.gov/eclipselive.
Twitter and The Weather Channel's stream
Twitter, like all technology and media platforms grappling for your attention in recent years, has made a big, big push toward live video within its technological ecosystem, and the solar eclipse will be no different. The platform has teamed up with The Weather Channel to stream the eclipse across the country, checking in on 10 locations, such as Hopkinsville, Kentucky; McMinnville, Oregon; and Nashville, Tennessee. The livestream begins at 12pm EST on Monday, August 21 and will take over Twitter at eclipse2017.twitter.com.
Slooh's comprehensive commentary
The astronomy website Slooh is a hidden gem and will be covering the eclipse with commentary from astronomers in a five-hour broadcast on Monday. You have to be a member of its website, but registration is free. The site's also partnered with Univision to simulcast a Spanish-language version of the event. In addition to the site's weekend-long festival, running from Friday to Tuesday in Stanley, Idaho, it will stream its coverage of the eclipse starting at 11:30am EST at Slooh.com.
CNN's 360-degree 4K stream on Facebook and elsewhere
CNN's got one of the most exciting options out there. The international news behemoth plans on covering the eclipse quite literally from every angle it possibly can, by streaming super-high-def 4K video in 360 degrees using Facebook Live 360, as well as VR technology. The stream will be available on CNN's mobile apps, Samsung Gear VR, and Oculus Rift. It's pulling all of this off using multiple 4K, 360-degree cameras positioned along the path of totality, meaning you'll be able to watch several different eclipse events throughout the day. "CNN's Eclipse of the Century" event launches at 1pm EST, and will be available at CNN.com/eclipse.
The most emotional stream: Bonnie Tyler's
This is the option you'll take if the other streams never come around because every now and then you'll feel a little bit tired, and you just need some Bonnie Tyler in your life. It's no joke, I see the look in your eyes, but, yes, Bonnie Tyler will perform "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on a damn boat during the total solar eclipse, in what might be the finest musical marketing coup of the century. So if you don't know what to do, and you're always in the dark, the best thing you can do is watch the livestream of the whole thing.
