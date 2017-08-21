You Can Start Watching the Eclipse Right Now With This Livestream

Depending on where you're watching from, the total solar eclipse will be visible at different times on Monday -- appearing first for folks on the West Coast around 12pm Eastern Time (9am Pacific Time) before becoming visible across the rest of the country. Thanks to NASA's livestream of the historic event (shown above), however, you can start watching the awe-inspiring darkness unfold right now, wherever you are.
NASA, of course, is going all out for the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle with an entire dashboard of live video feeds in addition to its main livestreams available on multiple platforms, including YouTube, Facebook Live, and Twitter, among others. Several other livestreams, including what's billed as 360-degree 4K stream from CNN on Facebook Live, are also capturing the event in real time as soon as the eclipse starts. So, uh, hurry up and get the show going on your big screen ASAP.
Basically, you have more than a few options for experiencing the eclipse live if you're unable to watch it in-person because you didn't get your hands on special glasses in time or if the weather or old-school viewing hacks have failed you. Of course, watching the eclipse on a screen isn't exactly ideal -- and you may miss your chance to witness weird eclipse-related phenomena like "shadow snakes" in the path of totality -- but, then again, it's probably better than having to deal with insane traffic clogging places in the prime viewing areas.
If you can watch the eclipse in real-life, too, don't forget to ditch the livestream and get outside to see it when it's visible in your area.
The bottom line: there's truly no excuse for skipping this thing.
