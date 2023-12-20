Here's Where Everyone's Traveling to See the 2024 Solar Eclipse

We already know that the 2024 total solar eclipse is going to be a big deal—Airbnb searches are surging and you can even book a cruise to witness the rare celestial event. There's even a risk of some of these hotels and lodgings selling out. With new data from Great American Eclipse, we've got even more information to glean out just how big of an event the springtime eclipse will be for the travel industry.

According to Great American Eclipse, 31 million Americans already live inside the path of totality—and between one and four million more are expected to travel to see the eclipse on April 8, 2024. GAE has created a geographic model to estimate which states will see the most eclipse tourists, to help you best prepare for the 2024 event.

Right now, these are the states that are expected to receive the most eclipse travelers:

1. Texas

2. Indiana

3. Ohio

4. New York

5. Arkansas

6. Illinois

7. Pennsylvania

8. Vermont

9. Oklahoma

10. Maine