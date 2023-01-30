This New Cruise Will Give You a Front Row Seat to the 2024 Eclipse

UnCruise Adventures is launching one of its popular cruises in 2024, and tickets are on sale right now. The Baja California Eclipse Cruise will depart on April 6, 2024, and will be a seven-night sailing that will be perfectly positioned to view the upcoming total solar eclipse off the coast of Mazatlán, Mexico.

The cruise will also include hiking excursions, access to private beaches, snorkeling among sea life, and immersion into the area’s culture and history. The small cruise ship hosts only 66 cabins, so the experience will be intimate.

"I highly recommend the Eclipse Cruise for anyone looking for a truly unique and adventurous experience. Our Belize 2023 Eclipse Cruise sold out quickly and we are expecting the same for the 2024 Baja Eclipse Cruise," said Captain Dan Blanchard, CEO of UnCruise Adventures, in a statement. "I'm incredibly proud to be a part of the Baja California Sur community and support local tourism and growth. This is what makes over 25 years in this industry worth it."

The eclipse itself will take place on April 8, 2024, with a period of totality that is slated to last up to 4 minutes, 27 seconds. The path of totality will reach all the way across North America, from Mexico to Maine.

Bookings can be made now at UnCruise.com, and you can explore the full itinerary too.