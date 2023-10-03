New Interactive Map Will Help You Plan the Perfect Solar Eclipse Trip

You can close all the 500 open tabs on your laptop now, trust us. You can finally stop stressing out about planning your perfect eclipse viewing experience(s), because The Planetary Society and The Eclipse Company are coming to your rescue.

In an effort to help all stargazers witness both upcoming eclipses (October 14, 2023 for an annular "ring of fire" eclipse and April 8, 2024 for a total solar eclipse) in the best way possible, the two organizations have teamed up to create an innovative, gorgeous, and user-friendly immersive eclipse map that can give you all the info you need in one place.