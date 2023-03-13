NASA Just Released Its Map of the 2023 and 2024 Solar Eclipses

There are plenty of reasons to travel, but perhaps none are as romantic as following the sun as it eclipses across the sky. NASA has released a map to make such a journey even more simple, with calculations to let you know where the best place will be for watching both the "ring of fire" solar eclipse on October 14, 2023 and the upcoming total solar eclipse April 8, 2024.

The map details the path of the Moon's shadow, and by mapping out its projected course it gives skygazers like us a pretty good idea of when we'll be able to see the ring of fire and the best location to see it. The map additionally projects where in North America will experience at least a partial solar eclipse.

To see the annular eclipse this October, people viewing in its path from Oregon to Texas should have the best view, given that the sky is unobstructed. The total eclipse follows a projected path from Texas to Maine. See it below or head here to get even more detailed information.