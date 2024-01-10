It's Not Too Late to Book Your 2024 Solar Eclipse Trip

We're just less than three months away from the total solar eclipse on April 8, and many space enthusiasts are already all set when it comes to their travel plans to go witness it.

But it isn't just the experts and aficionados who are looking forward to the eclipse. It's going to be a pretty huge event across the entirety of the travel industry—so much so that, due to the high demand in the US, most tours, cruises, and viewing experiences are already selling out.

Accommodations on the path of totality are also becoming more and more difficult to find. According to a report by Expedia, the travel platform, Texas cities in the path of totality are witnessing a massive increase in searches for hotels in some of the state's major cities in the days surrounding the eclipse. Austin hotel searches, for example, are up by 890% compared to the same period last year, while those in San Antonio have seen an increase of 880%. The hotel searches in Dallas have climbed by 500%. Other cities have seen even steeper increases in hotel searches around the day of the eclipse—in Buffalo, New York, searches are up by 2,575%, while in Indianapolis, Indiana they've increased by 1,685%.

But there's no need to stress! There's still a way for you to book a trip to witness the eclipse in the path of totality—you just need to know where to look! Luckily, Expedia has got you covered. The travel platform just launched a handy tool to help all those eclipse chasers who still need to figure out their eclipse-bound trip.

By visiting the Expedia app, you can choose the category "Stays" and search "total solar eclipse." Then, select select the dates around the phenomenon in which you'll need an accommodation. The app will then show you all the available stays in the path of totality, and you'll be able to choose the state or the city you want to travel to depending on the best deals available and your location preferences.

We checked the new feature out, and there are some good options in there—especially considering that the demand is so high. We looked for potential accommodations from Friday, April 5 through Tuesday, April 9 for two people, and some of the best rates we found are below $300 per night or just over $200. For example, at the time of this writing, Austin Southpark Hotel in Austin is available for $282 per night, or you can stay at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Austin Arboretum for $229 per night. There are also options available in San Antonio, Texas for $200 per night, in Round Rock, Texas for $255 per night, or in French Lick, Indiana for $153 per night, for a few examples.

If you're ready to plan your eclipse trip along the path of totality, you can visit Expedia's website and download the app.