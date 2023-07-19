Solo Camping Is Officially on the Rise

Spending quality time with friends and family is undoubtedly fun and necessary, but sometimes, some of us (myself included) might need alone time to recharge our batteries and enjoy the company of ourselves. That applies to vacationing, too—have you ever heard of solo traveling?

Under the large umbrella of solo traveling are experiences that you can enjoy all by yourself, and apparently, some of these activities are becoming more and more popular. A new report by The Dyrt, a camping information and booking app, found that between 2021 and 2022 there was an uptick in solo camping.

Solo camping is exactly what it sounds like. You pick a camping destination, pack your bag, and then bask in nature and gorgeous scenery all by yourself. According to the app's 2023 Camping Report, which surveyed users in the community, the number of solo campers increased by 28% from 2021 to 2022. If you're a camping enthusiast, it's also more likely that you'll enjoy camping alone, too. The same report found that travelers who camped 11 or more times in 2022, were 36.1% more likely to camp alone.To some people, the current post-pandemic reality might have affected the new trend.

"I saw a lot of solo campers this year, especially women," Annette Sallee, who owns Netties Mountain View Retreat in Buckley, Washington, said in a statement. "I guess during the pandemic people went camping to be with their friends and family. As the pressures of work and life resume, I think they are looking for quiet time and to get away from it all."

However, if you do decide to go on a solo camping trip, you might want to take a few precautionary measures before. Always make sure you let a few people know where you're heading and where you're moving, and double check all your tools and equipment before you go on a trip. Plus, always think about worst case scenarios. "I suggest a dry run close by," The Dyrt camper Alice J. of Colorado said in a statement. "Check the tires. Bring something to do in case of bad weather, like hobbies or books or crafts."