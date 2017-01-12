You Can Order a Single Sock Made For Masturbating. You're Welcome

Genius manifests in strange ways. In business, it can be seeing a need and serving it no matter how insane the idea might seem. Well, this idea might not rise the level of genius, but it definitely saw a problem and attempted to address it.

Solo Soxxx has introduced a service that will send men a single sock that can be their dedicated masturbation sock. "Solo Soxxx was started with a pipe dream and a 5 a.m. text message," Caitlin Hickey and Joel Robert Johnson told Thrillist via email.

The company — whose catch phrase is "here's where you get off" — has been around for about two weeks but has not yet sold any single-serving socks. Much like the company that sends glitter to your enemies, it might seem like a joke and it is, but it's also real. "We are REALLY shipping single socks," Hickey and Johnson said. "They come with stickers too!"