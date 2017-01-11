Watch This Guy Scare His Mom Witless with His Surprise Christmas Visit

Need a last-minute gift for your mom, dad, or another loved one? Well, just fly home and surprise them for the holidays. That's what one man recently did for his mom and captured the moment in a heartwarming video on Facebook. Or, based on her reaction, maybe we should say heart-stopping.

As explained in a report by Mashable, Enda Conway's mom thought he wouldn't be able to make the more than 5,000-mile journey from where he lives in San Francisco to her home in Claremorris, Co. Mayo, Ireland for Christmas this year. But after two planes, a train, and a handful of taxi rides, Conway managed to arrive at her house -- and just in time to surprise her, when she got back from the local town. And as you can see in the brief video Conway posted on Facebook (shown above), surprised she was. She literally falls onto a reclining chair from the shock and excitement.