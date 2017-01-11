News

Watch This Guy Scare His Mom Witless with His Surprise Christmas Visit

By Published On 12/22/2016 By Published On 12/22/2016
Facebook/Enda Conway

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Need a last-minute gift for your mom, dad, or another loved one? Well, just fly home and surprise them for the holidays. That's what one man recently did for his mom and captured the moment in a heartwarming video on Facebook. Or, based on her reaction, maybe we should say heart-stopping.

As explained in a report by Mashable, Enda Conway's mom thought he wouldn't be able to make the more than 5,000-mile journey from where he lives in San Francisco to her home in Claremorris, Co. Mayo, Ireland for Christmas this year. But after two planes, a train, and a handful of taxi rides, Conway managed to arrive at her house -- and just in time to surprise her, when she got back from the local town. And as you can see in the brief video Conway posted on Facebook (shown above), surprised she was. She literally falls onto a reclining chair from the shock and excitement. 

Basically, the flowers and card you sent your mom as a gift are looking pretty lame right about now. 

h/t Mashable

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and absolutely loves this. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Maniac Got Stung by the Most Painful Insect Sting in the World

related

READ MORE
Posting This Facebook Privacy Status Just Means You're a Moron

related

READ MORE
Here Are NASA's Simple Tips for Photographing the 'Showstopper' Supermoon

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like