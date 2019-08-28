Celebrate Labor Day Early With $1 Hot Dogs From Sonic

Lean into the long weekend early with hot dogs galore. Sonic, "America's drive-in," is getting into the grilling spirit by offering $1 hot dogs on August 28 (though whether or not they're actually grilled is up in the air).
The rollerskating fueled chain is letting customers buy a maximum of 5 hot dogs at a time, so prepare to double fist dogs. Diners can either opt for the All-American Dog, a beef hot dog with classic toppings like ketchup, mustard, relish, and chopped raw onions; or savor the Chili Cheese Coney, which -- as the name suggests -- is topped with chili and cheese. If you're feeling really wild, you can get a combination of both and call it a day.
This dollar deal is only available on August 28, with no coupon required, so hurry to your nearest Sonic by either idling in the drive thru or waiting for a server to skate over with your items. Just remember: Sonic frowns upon smoking weed at their place of business.
This Donut Is Stuffed With Ramen
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.