You Can Get $1 Hot Dogs at Sonic on Thursday

I was raised right. I know that hot dogs should be topped with mustard, chopped onions, sweet pickle relish, sport peppers, and never ketchup. And while I'm happy to debate the superiority of a Chicago dog all day, I think we can at least agree on one thing: the best hot dogs are actually just... super cheap ones.
OnThursday, November 14, Sonic is slinging $1 dogs. And they're not just slapping a frank on the bun and calling it a day. You can get a 6-inch All-American or 6-inch Chili Cheese Coney for a buck, according to the fast food chain. The former comes with premium beef, yellow mustard, relish, chopped onions, and ketchup (it's a dollar, so I'll suck up my Chicago pride), while the latter has warm chili and melty cheddar cheese.
But before you try and order the entire Sonic stock worth of hot dogs, let me temper your expectations -- there's a five hot dog per customer limit. Trust me, I checked.
Lucky for you, this is Thrillist and we love hunting down a good food deal. So if you're still hungry after pounding five dogs (and your disguise doesn't work for scoring a few extras), head over to Burger King. The royal burger chain has a buy-one-get-one deal on Whoppers right now because one "just isn’t enough." McDonald's also jumped aboard the BOGO train with $1 Quarter Pounders, Big Macs, and more. They've got that whole Uber Eats promo on the Snickerdoodle McFlurry, too. Happy eating, my friends!!!
