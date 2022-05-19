Sonic Is Selling Corn Dogs for 50 Cents Today

On May 19, you'll be able to buy yourself a corn dog with the spare change floating around the bottom of your bag or in the depths of your pockets. For one day, Sonic is offering 50-cent corn dogs all day long. That's half off the usual price of $1 per corn dog.

It is really simple to snag the deal. You'll just need to stop by a Sonic location near you and order your corn dog. You'll only be charged 50 cents. For those who haven't had a corn dog from Sonic, here's what you've been missing, a beef hot dog wrapped in sweet corn batter that is then fried until it is a crispy golden brown.

If you don't want to chow down on six corn dogs for lunch today (unrelatable), you can add some of the new menu items Sonic offers. Consider ordering the Pickle Loaded Cheeseburger, the Crispy Pickles Fries, or something sweeter like one of the two cake batter milkshakes that are only on the menu until May 29.

Browse the entire Sonic menu and find the nearest location to you on Sonic's website.