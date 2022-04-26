Sonic Just Released a New Pickle-Loaded Cheeseburger & Crispy Pickle Fries

I am personally of the camp that no cheeseburger is complete without a few pickle crisps to round out the flavor profile. Apparently, Sonic is on the same page and then some. The fast food chain has unveiled its Big Dill Cheeseburger, taking that ideology to the next level.

The new menu addition, which features a 100% pure seasoned beef patty, features the perfect crinkle-cut pickles slices, but with the addition of a creamy dill-infused ranch sauce, chopped lettuce, melty American cheese, and crispy pickle fries all sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.

"Our Sonic guests know that they’ll be able to find something new, unexpected, and totally craveable every time they visit their local drive-in. As we roll into summer, we wanted to make pickles the star of the show with these two new items that provide the ultimate pickle experience," Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation Mackenzie Gibson said in a press release. "We take pride in creating unique products that consumers crave, and the Big Dill Cheeseburger and pickle fries are sure to be the perfect combo for pickle indulgence."