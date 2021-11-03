Sonic Is Bringing Back Its Popular Garlic Butter Bacon Burger

If garlic is a must for you and you have a soft spot for burgers, then you're in luck. Sonic, the chain that Thrillist crowned for having the best onion rings, is bringing back the Garlic Butter Bacon Burger.

The burger has a seasoned beef patty topped with creamy garlic butter layered between two slices of American cheese, with crispy bacon, mayo, and grilled onions piled on a toasted bakery bun. The company says the Garlic Butter Bacon Burger is "bliss for garlic and butter lovers alike." Scott Uehlein, an executive chef at Sonic, added that "this year, Sonic has been dedicated to enhancing our burgers by making them meltier and juicier, and we hope our guests enjoy the popular Garlic Butter Bacon Burger."

While the garlic butter sensation will be available at participating locations nationwide, it will only be available through December 26 while supplies last. Guests can also try the burger for half price when ordering through the website or in the app.