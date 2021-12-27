Sonic's Classic Patty Melt Is Back & You Can Get It for Half Price Right Now

Sonic is kicking off the new year early by welcoming back its classic Patty Melt, a fan favorite. Even better, Sonic is selling it at half price.

Sonic's Patty Melt features a quarter-pound seasoned beef patty, grilled onions, two slices of American cheese, mayo, and mustard, all sandwiched between two thick slices of Texas Toast. If one patty isn't enough, fans can add another to make it a Double Patty Melt.

The melt is typically offered for $3.99, but fans can get a sandwich for half price when they order through the SONIC website or using the SONIC App. The Patty Melt is back on menus from today through February 27, 2022, at locations nationwide.