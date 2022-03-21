Sonic Brings Back 2 Cake Batter Shakes for Spring

Spring is for milkshakes over at your local Sonic Drive-In. Two milkshakes in particular, that is.

The fast food chain announced Monday that it's kicking off the season with the return of two popular shakes, the Brownie Batter Shake and Yellow Cake Batter Shake.

The creamy treats are more or less what their names suggest. The Yellow Cake Batter Shake features vanilla ice cream blended with yellow cake batter. Meanwhile, the Brownie Batter Shake is enough to satisfy any chocolate lover with vanilla ice cream blended into rich, chocolate brownie batter and brownie pieces.

Both shakes drop in locations nationwide starting on March 28; however, fans who use the Sonic app will gain access to them on March 21. The Yellow Cake Batter Shake will be available starting at $4.89, while fans can get the Brownie Batter Shake for $5.49.

Both shakes will only be available until May 29, so like spring, they're fleeting.