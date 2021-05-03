Sonic's New Cheesecake Blasts Are Here for Summer

Cheesecake bites and milkshakes are a match made in heaven, and Sonic Drive-In finally seems to understand. Just in time for the launch of summer, the drive-in chain unveiled two new Cheesecake Blasts: a classic flavor and a strawberry flavor.

Time and time again, Sonic has proven its dominance in the fast food arena—be it with onion rings, vanilla cones, or cheeseburgers—so we can only imagine that any new Blast flavor will taste like joy in a cup.

The Cheesecake Blast has Sonic's Real Ice Cream as a base, with cheesecake and buttery graham crackers both swirled in and sprinkled on top. The Strawberry Cheesecake Blast has all that, plus real strawberries mixed in.

"From the rich, velvety flavor to the craveable crunch of the graham cracker, Sonic magically perfects the unmistakable experience of indulging in decadent cheesecake, with no fork or plate necessary," said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic, in a press release. "With high-quality ingredients from start to finish, our guests can delight in the classic, or Strawberry Cheesecake Blast, to truly capture the delectable flavors of summertime."

The new desserts will only be around for a couple months, from now through Sunday, June 27, so don't wait too long to try it out.