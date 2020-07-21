Sonic Is Handing Out $1 Hot Dogs for National Hot Dog Day

You may believe in the sanctity of the Chicago-style hot dog or the glorious mess of a chili dog. You may believe that the best hot dog is chopped up into hot dog chili. You might even steadfastly believe ketchup belongs on every hot dog. But, despite these differences, we can all agree that the right price for a hot dog is about a buck.

Sonic is going to deliver for National Hot Dog Day on July 22. For that single Washington, you'll get your choice of a Chili Cheese Coney or the All-American Dog.

The former comes with warm chili and melted cheddar cheese. The All-American arrives topped with relish, chopped onions, mustard, and, gasp, ketchup. If you're a ketchup hater, for a buck, you can probably give it another try. Or maybe, if you're real nice, they'll let you 86 it.

If you hit the five dog maximum at Sonic (and then again at the Sonic down the street) and still want more dollar dogs on Hot Dog Day, Philly Pretzel Factory can hook you up. The chain frequently associated with a boring layover is offering dollar Pretzel Dogs in honor of the tube meat's big day.