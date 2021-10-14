Sonic Launches New At-Home Drink Mixes in 3 Flavors, Including Cherry Limeade

Sonic Drive-In is bringing part of its classic drive-in dining experience to your home. The fast food chain is rolling out new Singles-To-Go Drink Mixes that allow fans to whip up their go-to Sonic beverages without ever leaving the house. Special pellet ice and roller skates are not included, however.

Sonic Singles-To-Go Drink Mixes come in three flavors: Cherry Limeade, Ocean Water, and Strawberry Lemonade. The mixes are all zero sugar and come six to a pack, so you can get a taste of them any time, whether your nearest Sonic is around the corner or hundreds of miles away.

"We're always striving to give out guests new opportunities to enjoy our iconic flavors in new and exciting ways. The new Singles-To-Go Drink Mixes are the perfect way to meet the needs of thirsty Sonic fans wherever life takes them," Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer at Sonic, said in a press release.

If you're looking to get your hands on a pack or two, head to your local HEB or Walmart. Sonic plans to expand to other stores, like Dollar General, in February 2022.