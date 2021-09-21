Broccoli Cheddar Tots Are Coming to Sonic

Have you ever sat at the drive-in at Sonic and thought to yourself, "I need to eat at least one vegetable today?" Normally, that meant you would need to go to a second location to procure one. Not anymore, though, thanks to a new menu item.

Broccoli Cheddar Tots were first tested last November at Sonic locations in Wichita, Kansas, and Chattanooga, Tennessee. After an enthusiastic response, the tots will now be available across the country. Starting Monday, September 27, customers nationwide will be able to order these cheesy veggie delights.

Inspired by homemade broccoli cheddar casserole, the menu item consists of bite-sized broccoli pieces coated with melted cheddar cheese inside a fried, crispy exterior. Add a serving of ranch dressing for a complete dining experience.

"We spent a little over two years working on the Broccoli Cheddar Tots and we feel like this is a really authentic spin in an area where we have quite a bit of equity. It's also a product that isn't being offered anywhere else," said Vice President of Product Innovation and Development for Sonic Scott Uehlein in a press release.

Hurry though! These little fried greens aren't a permanent menu item and will only be available through November 28 or until supplies run out.