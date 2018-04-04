Sonic Sign Politely Asks Customers to Stop Smoking So Much Weed in the Drive-Thru

The sky is blue, water is wet, and fast food joints attract stoners like moths to a greasy, deep-fried flame. It's just the way things are, and have been for quite some time. However, one location of the burger chain Sonic has grown so tired of some trees-loving customers flagrantly blowing huge plumes of marijuana smoke at the drive-thru that it's posted a special sign politely requesting that they abstain from toking while they're ordering.
Sometimes, you just have to be very, very specific about the rules, ya' know?
The sign that's currently posted at the Gulfport, Mississippi Sonic location was a long time coming. According to manager Yasman Freeman, employees had grown fed up with the fact that the drive-thru perpetually reeked like a tent city at Bonnaroo that she knew she had to do something, per a report by Eater. The last straw came a few weeks ago when an underage staffer got a fresh plume of exhaled smoke to the face. That's when she decided to draft up a stern but fair warning for the ganja fans passing through.
"Attention: If you are smoking weed in the drive-thru you will not be served! Please show some common courtesy and smoke and air out before pulling up to order. Thank you. Management" the sign reads.
And while the note seems to be working so far, as there's evidently been a noticeable dip in freely wafting weed smoke around the establishment, it's also caught the attention of many average passersby. "There have also been a lot of pictures taken," Freeman said.
Then again, it's fair to assume the stoners aren't going to stop dropping by anytime soon. After all, Sonic does have some of the most underrated burgers in America, not to mention some wildly inventive frozen beverages.
